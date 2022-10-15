FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 2.4 %

FUJIY stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

