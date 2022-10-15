Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

