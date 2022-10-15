FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Plus500 Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Plus500 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.
Plus500 Price Performance
PLSQF opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.
