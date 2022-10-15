FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

