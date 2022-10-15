FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of KNT opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.21.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

