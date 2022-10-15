Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $165.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

