General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

