GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Stock Down 5.7 %

GeoPark stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $805.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 435,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 36.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

