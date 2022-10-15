Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in September

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GJNSY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.33.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

