Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as low as $104.15 and last traded at $105.62, with a volume of 3992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.