Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as low as $104.15 and last traded at $105.62, with a volume of 3992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.
GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
Global Payments Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.
Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
