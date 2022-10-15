Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) Insider Acquires £19,239.60 in Stock

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilkins acquired 320,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,247.46).

Goldstone Resources Price Performance

GRL stock opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.52. The company has a market cap of £29.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Goldstone Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

Get Goldstone Resources alerts:

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.