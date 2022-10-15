Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) Insider Acquires £19,239.60 in Stock

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilkins acquired 320,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,247.46).
Goldstone Resources Price Performance
GRL stock opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.52. The company has a market cap of £29.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Goldstone Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.25 ($0.17).
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
