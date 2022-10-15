Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 43 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $421.50 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

