Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $99.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter worth $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

