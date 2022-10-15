Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $12.65. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 3,924 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,582,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,192 shares of company stock worth $3,509,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.28 million, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

