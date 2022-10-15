Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $14.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

TV stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.38 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 64.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.