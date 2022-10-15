Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,438 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $48,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,340,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 64.22%. The business had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

