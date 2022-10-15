GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GXO Logistics traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 2279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

