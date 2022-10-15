Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.58.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$543.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.68.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

