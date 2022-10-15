Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $2,896,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.7% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

