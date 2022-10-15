Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNORY opened at $12.46 on Friday. Harvey Norman has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

About Harvey Norman

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5496 per share. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

