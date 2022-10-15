Head to Head Review: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) versus Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% Local Bounti N/A -66.40% -47.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 269.24%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.82%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Local Bounti.

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.61 $75.44 million $0.40 24.68 Local Bounti $640,000.00 425.41 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Local Bounti on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

