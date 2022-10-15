Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Holiday Island Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

