Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Holiday Island Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HIHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Holiday Island
