Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 206.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 278,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.