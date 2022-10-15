Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 6,220 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

