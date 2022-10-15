HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.48.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $256.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

