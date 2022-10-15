IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $324.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.94 and a 200-day moving average of $386.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

