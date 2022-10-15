Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

