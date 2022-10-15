Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

