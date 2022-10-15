Ieq Capital LLC Sells 399 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Guggenheim cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

