IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,127,300 shares, a growth of 206.5% from the September 15th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.1 days.
IGM Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of IGIFF opened at $25.35 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.36%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
