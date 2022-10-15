IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,127,300 shares, a growth of 206.5% from the September 15th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.1 days.

IGM Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IGIFF opened at $25.35 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

