Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Up 205.6% in September

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMYSF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Imerys Price Performance

IMYSF stock opened at 34.72 on Friday. Imerys has a twelve month low of 34.72 and a twelve month high of 34.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of 35.96.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

