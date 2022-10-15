IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £128.26 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook purchased 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($14.09) per share, with a total value of £128.26 ($154.98).

IMI Price Performance

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,157 ($13.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,483.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,168.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,245.21. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,069 ($12.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About IMI

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.