Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.