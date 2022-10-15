Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Stock Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,149,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 226,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EPRF stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

