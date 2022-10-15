Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 7,520 Shares of Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,358.14).

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 126 ($1.52) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.68. The company has a market capitalization of £261.38 million and a PE ratio of 3,150.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

