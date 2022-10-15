Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 430647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intel Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $9,819,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 676.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.