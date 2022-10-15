Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $122.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as low as $88.62 and last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 17632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

