International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $130.00. The company traded as low as $83.18 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 3890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $84,643,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.