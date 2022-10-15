Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Invesco traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 35508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,222 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

