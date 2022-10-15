Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,284 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

