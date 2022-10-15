Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

