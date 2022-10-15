Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $38.00. The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 28186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

