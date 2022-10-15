iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 727,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.24 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.