iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,103,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,568,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

