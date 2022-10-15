J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 716.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.12.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.