J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $677,566,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.