J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.