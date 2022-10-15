J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 740 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 119,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

