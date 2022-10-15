J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

