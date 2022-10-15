J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 665,221 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 3.95 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.70.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

